IN PICS: UAE's BAPS Temple Shines Bright For Diwali Festivities

Baps Hindu Mandir was decorated with traditional oil lamps and candles

Source: X

Inside the temple, the floors are adorned with traditional rangoli designs

Source: X

Indian expats celebrate festival of lights with oil lamps

Source: X

Visitors to the temple during Diwali given a special sweet called "ladudi"

Source: X

Devotees Offers Prayers at Baps Hindu Mandir

Source: X

Priest and Visitors Chant Prayers at the Temple in Abu Dhabi

Source: X

As the sun sets, the temples shines bright with lamps and candles.

Source: X