IN PICS: UAE's BAPS Temple Shines Bright For Diwali Festivities

Baps Hindu Mandir was decorated with traditional oil lamps and candles
Inside the temple, the floors are adorned with traditional rangoli designs
Indian expats celebrate festival of lights with oil lamps
Visitors to the temple during Diwali given a special sweet called "ladudi"
Devotees Offers Prayers at Baps Hindu Mandir
Priest and Visitors Chant Prayers at the Temple in Abu Dhabi
As the sun sets, the temples shines bright with lamps and candles.
