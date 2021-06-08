Last Updated:

Catty Game: 20 Clues For Cat Words In English Solved With answers

Catty Game: 20 clues for cat words in English solved with answers. Read on to know more details about the riddle that is doing the rounds on social media.

Due to the immense spread of COVID-19 in India, most states have imposed complete or partial lockdowns. People are forced to stay inside their homes for extended periods of time, as going out poses the risk of catching COVID-19 infection and spreading it to your family and loved ones. Riddles are a fun way to pass time as it involves reading in between the lines and understanding wordplay.

Getting to solve puzzles, brain teasers and riddles online is one of the many things that one can indulge in and spend their time with some productivity. While these puzzles help one develop critical and analytical skills, they are also fun to solve. Even when a person is not actively searching for riddles, they are very hard to dodge as they are present on all social media platforms. A person often stumbles upon riddles either on WhatsApp or the riddles can be spotted online on social media platforms like Facebook. Sometimes these viral riddles may be hard to answer, but they can be both engaging and enjoyable. And since they are often challenging, people tend to spend time on them until they get the answer.

Riddles can also be a great way of training one's mind to think outside the box. There is a new riddle that is doing the rounds on social media. The new riddle that is going viral is "Catty game: Words beginning with cat". Here is the answer to it.

Catty Game: 20 clues for cat words in English 

  1. Cat that floats
  2. Cat is a disaster
  3. Cat throws a stone
  4. Cat underground
  5. Cat shakes the earth violently
  6. Cat makes it happen
  7. Cat with arches and music
  8. Cat is perhaps religious and Roman
  9. Cat is in groups
  10. Cat in a hospital
  11. Cat in the eye
  12. Cat feeds guests
  13. Cat in a picture tube
  14. Cat is in fashion
  15. Cat collects rain
  16. Cat lists it all
  17. Cat rounds up the cows
  18. Cat doesnt let it slip
  19. Cat makes a chain with links
  20. Cat will be a butterfly​

Words beginning with cat in English answers

  1. Catamaran
  2. Catastrophe
  3. Catapult
  4. Catacomb
  5. Cataclysm
  6. Catalyst
  7. Cathedral
  8. Catholic
  9. Category
  10. Catheter
  11. Cataract
  12. Caterer
  13. Cathode
  14. Catwalk
  15. Catchment
  16. Catalog
  17. Cattlemen
  18. Catch
  19. Catenate
  20. Caterpillar

