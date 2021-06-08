Catty Game: 20 Clues For Cat Words In English Solved With answers

Due to the immense spread of COVID-19 in India, most states have imposed complete or partial lockdowns. People are forced to stay inside their homes for extended periods of time, as going out poses the risk of catching COVID-19 infection and spreading it to your family and loved ones. Riddles are a fun way to pass time as it involves reading in between the lines and understanding wordplay.

Getting to solve puzzles, brain teasers and riddles online is one of the many things that one can indulge in and spend their time with some productivity. While these puzzles help one develop critical and analytical skills, they are also fun to solve. Even when a person is not actively searching for riddles, they are very hard to dodge as they are present on all social media platforms. A person often stumbles upon riddles either on WhatsApp or the riddles can be spotted online on social media platforms like Facebook. Sometimes these viral riddles may be hard to answer, but they can be both engaging and enjoyable. And since they are often challenging, people tend to spend time on them until they get the answer.

Riddles can also be a great way of training one's mind to think outside the box. There is a new riddle that is doing the rounds on social media. The new riddle that is going viral is "Catty game: Words beginning with cat". Here is the answer to it.

Catty Game: 20 clues for cat words in English

Cat that floats Cat is a disaster Cat throws a stone Cat underground Cat shakes the earth violently Cat makes it happen Cat with arches and music Cat is perhaps religious and Roman Cat is in groups Cat in a hospital Cat in the eye Cat feeds guests Cat in a picture tube Cat is in fashion Cat collects rain Cat lists it all Cat rounds up the cows Cat doesnt let it slip Cat makes a chain with links Cat will be a butterfly​

Words beginning with cat in English answers

Catamaran Catastrophe Catapult Catacomb Cataclysm Catalyst Cathedral Catholic Category Catheter Cataract Caterer Cathode Catwalk Catchment Catalog Cattlemen Catch Catenate Caterpillar

IMAGE: CANVA