$1 billion to Rename Wikipedia to ...: Elon Musk Says Offer Still Stands

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has once again proposed his unusual $1 billion offer to Wikipedia, contingent on the platform agreeing to rename itself “Dickipedia” for at least one year.

Musk reiterated his proposal while responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Doge Designer, a user who often interacts with the entrepreneur.

The post read, “Elon Musk once offered Wikipedia $1 billion to change their name to ‘Dickipedia.’” Musk replied, “True. Offer still stands.”

For the unversed, the offer dates back to October 2023, when Musk criticized the Wikimedia Foundation’s fundraising practices. Questioning the need for substantial funds to operate Wikipedia, Musk remarked, “You can literally fit a copy of the entire text on your phone!”

Following this, Musk proposed the $1 billion deal to rename the portal, claiming the change would be “in the interests of accuracy.” Responding to a suggestion that Wikipedia might temporarily adopt the new name to secure the funds, Musk dismissed the idea, stating that the name must remain for at least a year. “I mean, I’m not a fool lol,” he clarified.