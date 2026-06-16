1 Dead, 4 Injured After Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake in China's Qinghai

Beijing: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the northwestern Chinese province of Qinghai ‌on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring four others, state media reported, citing emergency authorities.

The quake struck a high-altitude area in the ⁠prefecture of Haixi in Qinghai with a depth of 10 km at 5:06 p.m. Beijing time (0906 GMT) on Tuesday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

State media said all workers at coal mines near the epicentre have been ‌evacuated ⁠and authorities are still assessing casualties and property damage.

Earlier, state agency Xinhua reported that rescue teams were rushing to the ⁠site to search for people trapped and were assessing risks of secondary disasters.

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