1 Killed, 21 Injured as Israel Strikes Beirut for First Time in Months, Targeting Top Hezbollah Commander | Image: AFP

Israel struck Beirut for the first time in months, killing one and injuring 21, according to reports.

Israel carried out the air strike on Sunday targeting Hezbollah's chief of staff in Beirut, said reports.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the order for the attack was given by the prime minister himself.

"A short while ago, in the heart of Beirut, the IDF (Israeli military) attacked the Hezbollah chief of staff, who had been leading the terrorist organisation's buildup and rearmament," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"Israel is determined to act to achieve its objectives everywhere and at all times," the statement read.

The strike was carried out in the in southern suburbs of Beirut. It caused "injuries and significant damage", according to reports.