Shocking Discovery: 10 Nurses Diagnosed with Brain Tumors on Same Hospital Ward – Is It a Coincidence? | Image: X

New Delhi: A troubling pattern has emerged at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, where at least 10 nurses who have worked on the same maternal care ward have been diagnosed with brain tumors. Some of these tumors are cancerous, while others are not.

Nurses Share Their Concerns: ‘It's Getting Hard to Ignore’

One nurse, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared her unsettling experience after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. "You're going into work every day with that feeling in your gut, and it's a lousy feeling," she told a news channel.

"It's getting to the point where the number just increases, and you start saying am I crazy thinking this. This can't just be a coincidence."

The Growing List of Diagnoses: Ten Nurses Affected

According to the nurse, as many as ten nurses on the fifth-floor maternal care ward have been diagnosed with brain tumors in recent years.

Three of these nurses have already undergone surgery. The number continues to grow, raising serious questions about the working conditions at the hospital.

"We want reassurance because this has not been a reassuring past few months for a lot of the staff members," she said. “We want to feel safe, the same way we want to make our patients feel safe.”

Hospital Responds: Investigation Finds ‘No Environmental Risks’

In response to these concerns, Newton-Wellesley Hospital launched an investigation.

According to a statement, the hospital worked with several safety and health agencies, including the Department of Occupational Health and Safety, radiation safety offices, and external environmental consultants.