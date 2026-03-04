Updated 4 March 2026 at 15:44 IST
101 Missing, 78 Hurt As Iranian Ship Sinks After Submarine Attack Off Sri Lanka
At least 101 people were missing and 78 wounded after a submarine attack on an Iranian ship off Sri Lanka's coast, sources in Sri Lanka's navy and defence ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.
