Updated 4 March 2026 at 15:44 IST

101 Missing, 78 Hurt As Iranian Ship Sinks After Submarine Attack Off Sri Lanka

At ​least 101 ‌people were missing ​and 78 ​wounded after a ⁠submarine ​attack on ​an Iranian ship off ​Sri ​Lanka's coast, sources ‌in ⁠Sri Lanka's navy and defence ​ministry ​told ⁠Reuters on ​Wednesday.

Thomson Reuters
Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 4 March 2026 at 15:44 IST