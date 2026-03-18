Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 18 March 2026 at 19:24 IST

11 Indian Vessels Halted in Hormuz by Israel, US Amid Iran War

The Indian Navy is in coordination with all these ships. Among those vessels two of them were laden with LPG.

Satyaki Baidya
Follow : Google News Icon  
11 Indian Vessels Halted in Hormuz by Israel, US Amid Iran War
11 Indian Vessels Halted in Hormuz by Israel, US Amid Iran War | Image: Reuters/Representative

New Delhi: 11 Indian ships have been halted in the Strait of Hormuz by Isreal and US, amid the war in Iran, as per reports. The Indian Navy is in cordination with all these ships. Among those vessels two of them were laden with LPG.

Advertisement

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 18 March 2026 at 19:22 IST