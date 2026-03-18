Updated 18 March 2026 at 19:24 IST
11 Indian Vessels Halted in Hormuz by Israel, US Amid Iran War
The Indian Navy is in coordination with all these ships. Among those vessels two of them were laden with LPG.
- World News
- 1 min read
11 Indian Vessels Halted in Hormuz by Israel, US Amid Iran War | Image: Reuters/Representative
New Delhi: 11 Indian ships have been halted in the Strait of Hormuz by Isreal and US, amid the war in Iran, as per reports. The Indian Navy is in cordination with all these ships. Among those vessels two of them were laden with LPG.
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Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 18 March 2026 at 19:22 IST