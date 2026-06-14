11 Skydivers, Pilot Killed As Plane Crashes In Missouri

Missouri : A private plane, carrying eleven people who were planning to spend the day skydiving, crashed in Missouri, USA, on Sunday morning. All people onboard, including the eleven skydivers and the pilot died in the tragic accident.

As per reports, the plane, which had departed from the Butler Memorial Airport, turned around for some unfathomable reason when it crashed. The plane went down shortly after take off. Following the crash, the plane was engulfed in fire near the airport. Crews later extinguished the blaze, but no survivors were found.