11 Skydivers, Pilot Killed As Plane Crashes In Missouri
Eleven skydivers and a pilot died after a plane crashed in Missouri on Sunday. The incident took place in Butler, a small town around 65 miles south of Kansas City.
- World News
- 1 min read
Missouri: A private plane, carrying eleven people who were planning to spend the day skydiving, crashed in Missouri, USA, on Sunday morning. All people onboard, including the eleven skydivers and the pilot died in the tragic accident.
As per reports, the plane, which had departed from the Butler Memorial Airport, turned around for some unfathomable reason when it crashed. The plane went down shortly after take off. Following the crash, the plane was engulfed in fire near the airport. Crews later extinguished the blaze, but no survivors were found.
Emergency services have arrived at the spot.
The plane was operated by Skydive Kansas City, according to AP. The aircraft involved has been identified as a Pacific Aerospace 750XL, a single-engine turboprop model popularly used for skydiving operations. FAA records showed the plane was manufactured in 2010.