13 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Last 24 Hours as TTP Carries Out 8 Attacks: Reports | Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflict

13 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Last 24 Hours As Afghan Forces Launch Eight Attacks: Reports

In the latest developments in the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, 13 Pakistani soldiers have been killed after Afghan forces launched eight coordinated attacks on Pakistan, according to reports.

Two suicide bombing attacks were carried out in Waziristan.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group that has escalated attacks on the Pakistani government and army, was involved. Pakistani army installations in Mir Ali, Waziristan, have been targeted.

A suicide car bomber backed by the Pakistani Taliban attacked a sprawling compound of security forces in Pakistan's northwest near the Afghan border Friday, triggering an intense shootout that left three militants dead, AP reported citing police sources.

Two incidents of suicide bombing have been reported in the Mir Ali, a city in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which claimed the lives of the Pakistani soldiers.

The first blast occurred at the Mir Ali Khadi checkpoint in North Waziristan due to a suicide bombing, while the second suicide attack targeted security forces at Patsi Adda, sources said.

According to reports, a heavy exchange of fire is still ongoing in the area. The explosions were powerful and caused significant damage to nearby homes, reports said.

The situation remains tense.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's opposition parties are holding a protest march against the government.

On Wednesday at around 3:44 PM, Pakistan carried out an airstrike on areas within District 4 of Kabul city, causing serious destruction to several residential homes, Tolo News reported.

Abdul Rahim, a 50-year-old resident living with six family members in one of the damaged houses, described the impact of the strike. Although his family was not home at the time, he said the incident caused deep psychological trauma.

Abdul Rahim said, "This brutal attack by Pakistan is clear to everyone, they have repeatedly violated our country. That was my daughter's room which was hit. None of our neighbors are even military personnel."

Another affected resident, Habibullah, recounted, "Our family was terrified. They didn't know what to do when they realized the house had been hit by a rocket."

Next to the targeted homes was a school that also sustained damage. The school accommodates more than 500 students across 50 classrooms. Fortunately, students had already been dismissed at the time of the strike, and no casualties were reported, Tolo News confirmed.

Mohammad Sadiq, a school official, said: "When families and students returned today, they looked at the school with heartbreak. We saw many in tears. You be the judge, this is a civilian educational space. What crime did this school commit?"

Student Ahmad Mobasher added: "Unfortunately, when we came today and saw the school in this condition, our hearts were broken. Just days ago, we were here studying and laughing together."

Eyewitnesses described widespread panic and fear among local residents, particularly women and children.

Saeed Hakimyar, a witness, said: "People, especially women and children, were terrified and panicked. Everyone was thinking of escaping the area."

Credible sources confirmed to Tolo News that Pakistan had targeted parts of Kabul with an airstrike on Wednesday, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of several civilians, including women and children.

Tolo News also reported that the airstrike has left the local community in shock, with many residents struggling to come to terms with the destruction of their homes and the school.

The attack came just days after Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to a ceasefire following days of cross-border fighting that killed dozens and wounded hundreds on both sides. The ceasefire, which began Wednesday and is set to expire Friday evening, was brokered with help from “friendly countries” encouraging both sides to extend the truce.

Local media reported that Qatar has offered to host peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Doha, though neither government has confirmed the offer.

This week’s clashes between the two countries were the deadliest since 2021, when the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan following the collapse of the Western-backed government as U.S. and NATO forces withdrew after 20 years of war.