1,400 People Might Have Been Killed in Protests Crackdown in Bangladesh: UN Human Rights Office

1,400 people might have been killed in Bangladesh in protest crackdown, according to UN report | Image: PTI

Geneva: As many as 1,400 people might have been killed in Bangladesh over three weeks last summer in a crackdown on student-led protests against the now-ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, according to data revealed by the UN Human Rights Office.

In a new report published by the Geneva-based office, security and intelligence services “systematically engaged” in rights violations that could amount to crimes against humanity and require further investigation.

Death Toll Estimated At 1400

The Human Rights Office cited “various credible sources” and said it estimated that as many as 1,400 people may have been killed in the protests between July 15 and August 5—the day longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India amid the uprising.

“Thousands more were injured in the weeks leading up to and after the protests, and the vast majority of those killed and injured “were shot by Bangladesh’s security forces,” the report said.

11,700 People Detained

The report mentioned the detention of 11,700 people. It further said that about 12 to 13% of people estimated to have been killed—or as many as about 180 people—were children.

Situation in Bangladesh Continues To Raise Concern

The U.N. fact-finding team was deployed to Bangladesh at the invitation of the country's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, to look into the uprising and crackdown.

The human rights situation in Bangladesh continues to raise concerns, the U.N. office said.

While the government has changed, “the system has not necessarily changed," Rory Mungoven, head of the rights office's Asia-Pacific region, told reporters.