Pakistan's False Narrative Busted: Gallantry Awards Reveal Number Of Casualties During Military Tensions With India

Pakistan's attempts to conceal the truth appear to have been exposed on the global stage, as a report suggests that Pakistan lost 146 soldiers during India’s recent military strikes.

According to a report by Samaa TV, Pakistan suffered significant military casualties during India's Operation Sindoor (referred to as Operation Bunyanun in Pakistan). The report stated that 146 posthumous medals were awarded to Pakistani military personnel “for courage and supreme sacrifice” during Operation Sindoor at an annual awards ceremony on August 14 at the President’s House in Islamabad. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally presented the honors.

The report clearly indicated that these 146 personnel, recipients of the Imtiazi Sanad, were marked as shaheed (martyrs), implying they were killed during India’s strikes. Additionally, the report noted that 45 military personnel received the Tamgha-e-Basalat for their devotion to duty, including four posthumous awardees.

This indirect admission comes more than three months after India conducted precise military strikes against its neighboring country, which is widely known for supporting terrorism.

Pakistan has consistently avoided acknowledging the full extent of the damage caused by Operation Sindoor. However, this report offers a glimpse into the actual number of casualties, leaving Pakistan embarrassed once again.

Experts and analysts believe the true number of casualties may be higher than what Islamabad has admitted.

The Samaa TV report has since been deleted, consistent with Pakistan’s tendency to conceal the extent of its losses during conflicts with India.

Operation Sindoor, launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, represents one of the heaviest military blows Pakistan has suffered at India’s hands.