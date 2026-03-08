15 People Killed in Israeli Strikes in Lebanon, Including on Hotel in Beirut

Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanon on Sunday said that Israeli overnight airstrikes on its capital, Beirut and places in southern Lebanon killed at least 15 people and wounded another 15, the country's National News Agency reported, adding that US -designated terror group Hezbollah has announced retaliatory attacks against Israeli targets.

Meanwhile, LBCI Lebanon News, the leading TV station and news website in Beirut, reported, citing sources, that Russian aircraft departed from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport shortly after midnight between Saturday and Sunday carrying 117 Iranian nationals. The LBCI report quoted the sources as saying that the flight also transported the bodies of five members of an Iranian family.

NNA cited a statement by Lebanon's Health Ministry detailing that Israeli strikes had targeted several locations across the country. These it said, included a hotel in Beirut in which four people were killed and in the towns of Jabal al-Batoum and Kafr Rumman, in which five people were killed.

An Al Jazeera report stated that the area along the Mediterranean coast is home to dozens of hotels, now overcrowded with displaced people who fled their homes elsewhere in Lebanon due to the ongoing fighting. The targeted hotel was also housing displaced people fleeing the war in southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs, and some were seen leaving the building for fear of further air strikes.

Advertisement

In a statement cited by NNA, the Iran-backed Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted a concentration of Israeli soldiers at the Al-Malikiya military site today. The attack reportedly involved a volley of rockets fired toward the position across from the Lebanese border town of Aitaroun.

Hezbollah wields significant power in Lebanon, where it operates as both a Shia Muslim political party and militant group. The US has designated the group as a terror group.

Advertisement

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said it also launched what it described as a swarm of "kamikaze drones" at targeting the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona. The statement added that the strike came as part of a warning it had previously issued to residents of the city.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday claimed strikes on key commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force operating in Lebanon amid escalating conflict in the region for the past week.

In a post on X, the IDF said that the strike targeted key commanders in the Quds Force's Lebanon Corps who were operating in Beirut. The military said the commanders had been involved in advancing attacks against Israel while also working on behalf of the Iranian military establishment.

National News Agency Correspondent in Nabatieh, one of the nine governorates of Lebanon, reported significant damage to the government serail in Tebnine after the latest Israeli airstrikes on the town. According to the report, the raids caused extensive destruction to the Tebnine Government Serail, which houses several official administrative offices.

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Sunday that they had launched missiles towards the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Bersheeva, as well as an airbase in Jordan. As per a report in Al Jazeera, an Iranian drone attack caused material damage to a water desalination plant in Bahrain, the country's interior ministry has said. It comes a day after Iran said the US bombed a freshwater desalination plant in Qeshm Island in southern Iran, setting a "precedent".

Iraqi news agency INA reported today that the IRGC It also said that it had targeted the Al-Adairi base in Kuwait with drones and missiles and that the strike destroyed the base's command building and precisely hit helicopter maintenance and supply centres as well as aircraft fuel tanks.

The Israeli army today said that it has identified missiles launched from Iran and according to the Israeli military statement, "Defence systems are working to intercept the threat."