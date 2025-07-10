Industrial Tunnel Collapse in Los Angeles: LAFD Rescues All Workers Uninjured

An 18-foot diameter industrial tunnel collapsed on Wednesday night in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles, California. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), all the workers who were trapped inside have been extricated uninjured now.

“LAFD has just reported that all workers who were trapped in the tunnel in Wilmington are now out and accounted for. I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped. Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately. You are L.A.'s true heroes,” tweeted Mayor Karen Bass.

During the collapse, workers were operating a tunnel boring machine. A total of 27 workers were trapped inside the tunnel, and four others entered the area to assist them. To reach the LAFD rescuers, they had to climb a pile of loose soil that was 12 to 15 feet tall. Visuals from the site depict the LAFD's rescue operation:

Reportedly, the collapse happened up to six miles away from the tunnel’s only access point. The incident's first report was made around 8 pm in the 1700 block of N. Figueroa Street.

The city's fire department immediately dispatched over 100 responders to carry out rescue operations.