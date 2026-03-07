Updated 7 March 2026 at 14:25 IST
West Asia Conflict Escalates: 16 Killed, 35 Wounded In Overnight Israeli Airstrikes In Lebanon's Nabi Chit
The raids came during a wave of intensive Israeli strikes across the area, causing significant destruction to buildings and infrastructure.
Image used for representational purpose. File | Image: Republic/ X
Lebanon: At least 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes overnight on the eastern Lebanese town of Nabi Chit, Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday, one of the deadliest Israeli bombardments since war resumed this week.
The health ministry said the toll could rise further, and that 35 people were wounded.
More than 200 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since Hezbollah launched rockets and drones into Israel on Monday, triggering heavy Israeli bombardment.
(This is a developing story)
