  • West Asia Conflict Escalates: 16 Killed, 35 Wounded In Overnight Israeli Airstrikes In Lebanon's Nabi Chit

Updated 7 March 2026 at 14:25 IST

West Asia Conflict Escalates: 16 Killed, 35 Wounded In Overnight Israeli Airstrikes In Lebanon's Nabi Chit

The raids came during a wave of intensive Israeli strikes across the area, causing significant destruction to buildings and infrastructure.

Thomson Reuters
Image used for representational purpose. File | Image: Republic/ X

Lebanon:  At least 16 people were ​killed in Israeli ‌airstrikes overnight on the eastern Lebanese town ​of Nabi Chit, ​Lebanon's health ministry said ⁠on Saturday, ​one of the deadliest ​Israeli bombardments since war resumed this week. 

The health ​ministry said ​the toll could rise further, ‌and ⁠that 35 people were wounded.

More than 200 people have ​been ​killed ⁠in Israeli strikes on Lebanon ​since Hezbollah launched ​rockets ⁠and drones into Israel on Monday, ⁠triggering ​heavy Israeli ​bombardment.

(This is a developing story)

Published By : Amrita Narayan

Published On: 7 March 2026 at 14:14 IST