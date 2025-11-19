170 Homes Reduced To Ashes As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Japan, Blaze Still Not Under Control | Image: AP

Oita: At least 170 homes were damaged after a massive fire tore through a neighbourhood in Japan's Oita city. The fire, which started during strong winds and spread to a forest, has not been fully extinguished yet. As per local media, the burned area has spread to approximately 48,900 square meters.

A man in his 70s went missing after the fire broke out, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Massive fire in Japan's Oita | Image: AP

Disaster response headquarters and evacuation centers have been established and are sheltering up to 180 victims of the fire in the city.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the massive blaze.

‘Fire Spread In The Blink Of An Eye’

A resident of Oita told Kyodo News Agency that she quickly fled without many of her belongings because the fire “spread in the blink of an eye.” According to the local fire department, a woman in her 50s complained of difficulty breathing and was taken to a hospital.

Locals watch as flames destroy buildings in Japan | Image: AP

Aerial footages from Wednesday morning showed charred houses and burnt trees in Oita. Black smoke was still seen emanating from the area as the fire has not yet been fully extinguished.

Aftermath of the massive fire in Oita | Image: AP