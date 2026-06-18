18-Year-Old Indian Tourist Killed in New York’s Central Park After Horse-Drawn Carriage Overturns

New York: An 18-year-old Indian tourist died on Thursday after a horse-drawn carriage he was riding in overturned in New York City’s Central Park, according to reports.

The victim, Romanch Mahajan was thrown onto the road when the horse reportedly bolted, causing the carriage to crash and flip over. Other passengers were also ejected in the incident but their conditions were not immediately known.

The accident occurred in one of the park’s popular carriage routes, a longstanding tourist attraction. Emergency responders arrived quickly at the scene, but Mahajan was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.

Mahajan, who was visiting from India, is the latest victim in a series of concerns raised over the safety of horse-drawn carriages operating in busy Manhattan traffic and park settings.

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