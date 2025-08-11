2 Chinese Vessels Collide In West Philippine Sea While Chasing Philippine Coast Guard Boat Near Bajo de Masinloc | WATCH

Beijing: Two Chinese vessels dramatically collided while chasing a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) patrol boat near Bajo de Masinloc in the disputed West Philippine Sea on Monday, according to reports. A terrifying video of the collision incident of the two vessels has also surfaced on social media, capturing the moment the two vessels collided with each other. The PCG had been escorting boats distributing aid to fishermen in the area when the incident occurred, about 10.5 nautical miles east of the shoal.

According to Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the PCG, the collision happened when the China Coast Guard vessel 3104 performed a risky action while chasing the BRP Suluan at high speed. The vessel ended up colliding with a People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy warship, resulting in massive damage to the CCG vessel's forecastle and rendering it unseaworthy.

Philippine Coast Guard Members Evade The Attack

The PCG had deployed the BRP Teresa Magbanua and BRP Suluan, along with the MV Pamamalakaya of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, to carry out the ‘Kadiwa Para sa Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda’ initiative for Filipino fishermen in the area. However, they encountered dangerous and blocking actions from Chinese vessels.

During the confrontation, the BRP Suluan was targeted with a water cannon by the Chinese vessel, but the PCG crew members successfully evaded the attack due to their seamanship skills. Despite the tense situation, the PCG offered assistance to the damaged Chinese vessel, including aid with man-overboard recovery and medical aid for any injured crew members.

Following the incident, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada commended the PCG for offering help to the Chinese crew members despite being subjected to water cannon attacks themselves. "This proves that Beijing's own actions are reckless and endanger their own people," he said.

Senator Risa Hontiveros also condemned China's actions, calling for stronger government support for fisherfolk and year-round maritime patrols. The Department of National Defence (DND) expressed solidarity with the PCG, stating that it stands firm against China's aggressive behaviour in the West Philippine Sea.

The West Philippine Sea has been a contentious issue between the Philippines and China, with the latter claiming almost the entire South China Sea despite an international ruling that its assertions have no legal basis. The recent incident is the latest in a series of confrontations between the two nations in the disputed waters.