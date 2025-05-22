2 Israel Embassy Staff Killed in Washington, Suspect Shouted 'Free Palestine'

In an alleged act of antisemitism, a man was arrested after two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, United States on Wednesday night (local time). According to Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the US, the two victims killed were a young couple about to be engaged.

The DC Police said the suspect chanted “Free Free Palestine” while being taken in custody. Authorities have now launched a probe into the shooting that took place across the street from the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which is located near the museum.

How the Attack Unfolded

Details emerging about the fatal shooting suggest the suspect, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, Illinois, was seen pacing back and forth outside the museum moments before the incident. He approached a group of people, only to open fire using a handgun.

The police received multiple calls at 9:08 pm (local time) reporting that a man and a woman were unconscious and not breathing at the scene. However, when the emergency services arrived at the scene, the victims had already succumbed to their injuries.

Following the shooting, the suspect even entered the museum but was caught by the security. Later, Rodriguez was handcuffed and a discarded weapon was recovered by the authorities.

Trump, Rubio Denounce the Act of “Antisemitism”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has reacted to the horrific shooting, calling it an act of “hatred” and “radicalism”.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL,” the US President wrote on his platform, Truth Social.

Additionally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the murder as “cowardly”. Rubio wrote on X, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of two staff members from the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC. Our prayers are with their loved ones. This was a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence. Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Israel Says “Won’t Surrender to Terrorism”