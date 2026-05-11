2 Test Positive For Hantavirus, One Symptomatic After 3 Deaths on MV Hondius Cruise Carrying 2 Indians

What began as a luxury expedition across Antarctica and the South Atlantic has now turned into one of the world’s most closely watched health emergencies.

A French passenger and an American evacuee have tested positive for Hantavirus after being flown off the Dutch-flagged cruise ship MV Hondius, while another passenger has developed mild symptoms linked to the infection, health officials confirmed Monday. The outbreak aboard the vessel has already killed three passengers and triggered a massive international evacuation involving military aircraft, quarantine facilities, hazmat teams and health agencies across several countries.

The World Health Organisation says this is the first known Hantavirus outbreak ever linked to a cruise ship.

A Dream Antarctic Voyage Turned Into a Medical Emergency

The Hondius had departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1 for a 33-day expedition across Antarctica and remote South Atlantic islands, including South Georgia, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena and Ascension Island. But the journey slowly turned deadly. Investigators believe the outbreak may have started with a Dutch passenger who had spent four months travelling through Chile, Uruguay and Argentina before boarding the ship. He later fell ill and died onboard on April 11. His 69-year-old wife later became infected and also died.

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Days later, a German passenger tested positive and died onboard on May 2. By the time the ship approached Spain’s Canary Islands, six infections had been confirmed and two more suspected cases were under investigation. Health officials say no rodents were found onboard the vessel, suggesting the first infections likely happened during earlier travel in South America before passengers boarded the ship.

French Passenger’s Condition Worsens

French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said one of the five French nationals evacuated from the ship tested positive after developing symptoms during the flight back to Paris.

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Her condition worsened overnight after hospitalisation.

In the United States, one of 17 American passengers evacuated to Nebraska also tested positive, though officials said the person currently has no symptoms. Another passenger is showing mild symptoms associated with the virus. The infected American traveller was transferred to the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which previously treated Ebola and COVID-19 patients.

Other evacuees were moved to a federal quarantine facility for observation and daily monitoring.

What Are the Symptoms of Hantavirus?

Doctors say Hantavirus infection often begins with symptoms that look very similar to seasonal flu, which can make early diagnosis difficult.

Common early symptoms include:

Fever

Fatigue

Severe muscle aches

Chills

Headache

Body pain

Nausea and vomiting in some cases

As the infection worsens, patients can suddenly develop:

Persistent coughing

Chest tightness

Shortness of breath

Difficulty breathing as fluid builds up in the lungs

Symptoms usually appear between one and eight weeks after exposure to the virus. The most dangerous form of the illness, called Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), can become life-threatening very quickly. According to U.S. health authorities, roughly one in three patients who develop severe respiratory symptoms die from the disease.

There is currently no specific cure or antiviral treatment, though doctors say early medical care greatly improves survival chances.

WHO Says Public Risk Remains Low

The outbreak has sparked concern globally because the Andes strain of Hantavirus - the version suspected in this case - is the only known Hantavirus capable of limited human-to-human transmission.

But the WHO insists the risk to the general public remains low.

“This is not another COVID,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while addressing worried residents in Tenerife. Tedros personally travelled to the island alongside Spanish officials to reassure locals concerned about the arrival of the ship.

WHO epidemic preparedness director Maria Van Kerkhove said the virus does not spread easily between people and generally requires prolonged close contact. Experts say transmission is believed to happen mainly through exposure to infected rodents, their urine, saliva or droppings.

People usually become infected while cleaning enclosed spaces or handling materials contaminated by rodent waste.

Inside the International Evacuation Operation

The evacuation from the anchored ship became a carefully controlled global operation. The Hondius never docked directly at Tenerife. Instead, passengers wearing masks and PPE suits were ferried ashore in small groups while health workers in full protective gear supervised every step. Passengers were then transported on sealed buses directly to waiting aircraft.

Countries including France, the United States, the Netherlands, Britain, Canada and Australia arranged special repatriation flights for their citizens. Australia also sent a plane to evacuate Australians, New Zealanders and some passengers from Asian countries. Spanish passengers were among the first evacuated aboard military aircraft to Madrid.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said the operation aimed to balance humanitarian concerns with public safety.

Two Indians Shifted to Netherlands for Quarantine

India’s embassy in Madrid confirmed that two Indian nationals onboard the ship had safely disembarked and were evacuated to the Netherlands. Spanish authorities said both Indians were crew members aboard the vessel.

Officials confirmed that both were healthy and asymptomatic but would still undergo quarantine under international safety protocols. The Indian Embassy said it remained in close contact with Spanish authorities and the two nationals while monitoring the situation.

Fear and Anxiety Spread Across Tenerife

The ship’s arrival triggered concern among many residents in Tenerife, where memories of the COVID-19 pandemic remain strong. Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo initially expressed concerns about allowing the vessel near the island, while some port workers staged protests.

Others said they sympathised with stranded passengers but still feared possible exposure.

WHO officials later intervened directly, saying Spain had both a humanitarian and legal obligation to assist the passengers.

Tedros later praised Tenerife residents for cooperating with authorities during the difficult operation.

Scientists Closely Watching the Outbreak

Researchers around the world are now studying the Hondius outbreak closely because it could provide rare insights into how the Andes strain behaves in confined environments.

Angela Luis, a Hantavirus researcher at the University of Montana, said the incident may help scientists better understand whether limited human transmission is more common than previously believed.

Still, public health experts continue emphasizing that ordinary people face very little risk unless they have direct contact with infected rodents or prolonged close interaction with infected individuals.