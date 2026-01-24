2-Year-Old Detained By ICE: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Fuels Outrage In Minneapolis

Minneapolis: Just two days after a five-year-old boy's detention caused a wave of outrage in the United States of America, a two-year-old girl has been detained in Minneapolis by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. The recent case has intensified the outrage of locals against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the city.

‘They Were Kidnapped’

Two-year-old Chloe Renata Tipan Villacis and her father Elvis Joel Tipan-Echeverria were arrested by immigration officers while they were returning home from a grocery store.

Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez said, “They were kidnapped by ICE...in South Minneapolis while coming back from grocery shopping. A suspicious vehicle followed her father’s vehicle home, broke his window and kidnapped them. No judicial warrant was provided.”

Illegal Immigrants?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that Tipan-Echeverria was an “illegal” immigrant from Ecuador who committed felony reentry and broke the laws of this nation.

Advertisement

$92,243 Raised For Chloe

With the permission of Chloe's mother, a GoFundMe page, titled 'Help bring 2-Year-Old Chloe and Her Father Home', has been created to help the toddler and her family. The page, created by Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez, aims to raise funds for lawyer fee’s, food, bond requests, rent, livability and resources to keep Chloe's family together.

As of now, $92,243 has been raised for the family.

Advertisement

Detention Of 5-Year-Old Liam