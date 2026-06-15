200 Metric Tonnes of VLSFO Exported by an Indian Vessel to Russian-Flagged Vessel

A shocking incident has come to light where an Indian Bunker Barge MV Bay III was caught exporting VLSFO (Very Low Sulphur Oil) using forged documents, it is owned by Richa Shipping. The vessel was intercepted by Customs Preventive Wing during a routine patrolling in the Arabian Sea. Around 200 metric tonnes of VLSFO was exported to a Russian-flagged vessel.

Forged Documents Used For Exporting Oil

According to the sources, during a routine patrolling in the Arabian sea, a Russian-flagged vessel MT Angara was intercepted by the customs preventive wing. After investigation further, it came to light around 200 metric tonnes of VLSFO was exported using forged Indian Oil Invoices. This was created to cheat the customs guidelines for export shipping bill.

The customs preventive wing have recovered note copies and test reports of the fuel supplies. According to the sources, it is suspected that the fake documentation was made to evade taxes, shadow the supplies from sanctioning authorities.

It is also suspected that foreign transactions from UAE are done in this matter. Further investigation in the matter is underway.