200 Sent to Pick Up 1: Trump Details US Military's Largest Rescue Operation To Extract Wounded Airman From Iranian Mountain Peaks

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday hailed a "historic" mission to rescue two US F-15E pilots from Iran after their aircraft was shot down. He called the operation one of the largest and most complex combat search-and-rescue operations ever attempted by the military. Trump addressed a press conference on Monday, a day before his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz ended.

Speaking at the White House, Trump was flanked by top national security advisers, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and special envoy Steve Witkoff, along with others. Trump began the press conference by discussing the rescue of two US airmen in Iran over the weekend. He described the rescue efforts as "one of our better Easters", detailing how the airmen ejected and landed alive in enemy territory.

The rescue operation involved US aircraft and helicopters flying over southern Iran's Khuzestan province, with Trump praising the bravery of the personnel involved. The US President said both airmen ejected and landed alive, and that he had ordered the US Army to do whatever it takes to bring them home. He asserted that the decision was risky, with possible casualties, but stressed that the US doesn't leave any American behind.

The rescue mission involved 200 men and was a challenging operation, with Trump saying it was usually not attempted due to the risks involved. He thanked the personnel involved, saying it was an honour to be part of it. The airmen, including a highly respected Colonel, were rescued from mountainous terrain in Iran, with the Iranian military actively searching for them.

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“We're here today to celebrate the success of one of the largest, most complex, most harrowing combat searches, I guess you would call it a search-and-rescue mission, ever attempted by the military….You send in 200 men to pick up one, and it's something that's usually not attempted as much as you want to attempt... We were helped by a lot of people, a lot of great people. It was an honour to be involved with it. It's very historic,” Trump said.

US Rescues Downed F-15 Pilot In Daring Iran Operation

During the press conference, the US President announced that the rescued personnel included a pilot and a weapons system officer from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle in Iran. The dramatic operation involved dozens of aircraft and special forces conducting a thorough search operation in the hostile terrain.

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Trump described the rescue as "one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history". The mission involved deploying multiple aircraft, including fighters, refuelling tankers, and rescue planes, to locate and extract the stranded crew members. The operation showcased the US military's capabilities, with Trump outlining the precision and coordination involved.

How Pilots Were Rescued

As per the details shared during the press conference, the first wave of search and rescue forces, comprising 21 aircraft, located the pilot under heavy enemy fire. He was extracted by an HH-60 Jolly Green 2 helicopter, which sustained several bullet hits. A second wave involving 155 aircraft, including 64 fighters, was deployed to rescue the weapons system officer.

The officer, a colonel, had climbed mountainous terrain while bleeding profusely and contacted US forces to communicate his location. The US forces destroyed Iranian threats and exited the territory without casualties.

Following the rescue operation, Trump announced on his social media handle, “We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States military pulled off one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US History.” The US President also confirmed that the rescued officer was injured but "will be just fine". However, the operation showcased the US "air dominance" over Iranian skies, Trump added.

Rescue Operation Details Were Leaked

US President Trump also claimed that the highly confidential rescue operation being carried out in the Iranian territory was leaked, putting the pilot's life in danger, and allowed the Iranian forces to search for him. He threatened to jail the journalist who reported on a US pilot shot down in Iran, citing national security risks.

The incident has questioned the press freedom, with Trump accusing the media of "fake news" and threatening to take action against news outlets. Trump's comments come amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with the US conducting over 10,000 combat flights over Iran in the past 37 days. He said the US troops were deployed in seven locations to distract Iranian forces searching for the downed pilot.

The US President said, “We're going to go to the media company that released it, and we're going to say 'national security, give it up or go to jail'….The person who did the story will go to jail if he doesn't say, and that doesn't last long.”

Trump Warns Iran of Overnight Takeover

Trump has also warned that Iran could be taken over "in one night", with the operation possibly happening in the night, as his 48-hour deadline set for Iran to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, nears its end. "The entire country could be taken out in one night. And that night might be tomorrow night," Trump said, stressing the US military's capabilities.

The warning comes as Iran faces a 48-hour deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route. The US has threatened to attack Iran's power plants and bridges if the strait remains closed. Trump has warned Iran of "hell" if it doesn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route, by Tuesday evening.

The US is seeking to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed since US and Israeli strikes began on February 28, disrupting global oil supplies. "If they don't, they'll have no bridges, no power plants, no anything. I won't go further because there are other things that are worse than those two," Trump said. He added that a ceasefire proposal was a "very significant step" but not enough to end the conflict.

US-Iran Ceasefire Talks

The White House confirmed a reported 45-day truce was under consideration, but Iranian state media said Tehran had rejected the proposal, calling it an "American proposal". Trump said negotiations were ongoing, but the outcome was uncertain.