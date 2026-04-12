21 Hours of Negotiations, 'A Big No': Iran Blames 'Unreasonable Demands' Of US For Failed Peace Talks In Pakistan

New Delhi: Iran reported on Sunday that negotiations in Pakistan aimed at ending the Middle East war have reached a stalemate, citing "unreasonable demands" from the United States as the primary obstacle.

"The Iranian delegation negotiated continuously and intensively for 21 hours in order to protect the national interests of the Iranian people; despite various initiatives from the Iranian delegation, the unreasonable demands of the American side prevented the progress of the negotiations. Thus the negotiations ended," Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said on Telegram.

This update followed a statement from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, the head of the American delegation, who noted that the team was departing Islamabad after presenting what he characterized as their "final and best offer."

"We'll see if the Iranians accept it," he told reporters after negotiations.

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Nuclear Weapon Deal

Vance said that negotiations ended between the United States and Iran without a peace deal after the Iranians refused to accept American terms to not develop a nuclear weapon.

“But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” Vance told reporters.

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“That is the core goal of the president of the United States. And that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations.”

Fragile Ceasefire Hangs In Balance?

Vance also noted that he had consulted with President Donald Trump "half a dozen times" throughout the proceedings. This summit was particularly historic, marking the first direct meeting between the U.S. and Iran in over ten years and representing the highest-level diplomatic engagement between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

While Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner led the US team, the Iranian delegation was headed by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Vance’s comments did not indicate what will happen after that time period expires or if the ceasefire will remain in place.

The historic talks ended days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was announced, as the war that has killed thousands of people and shaken global markets entered its seventh week.

No Plans for Next Round of Talks

Despite the current impasse, some diplomatic movement continues behind the scenes. Iranian media reports that technical experts from both nations are currently reviewing draft proposals to identify potential areas of compromise, while Pakistani mediators remain active in trying to bridge the divide between Washington and Tehran.

However, the path forward is murky as both delegations have paused the dialogue to consult with their respective governments, and there is no confirmed timeline for a return to the table. In fact, the Fars News Agency suggested that Iran currently has no concrete plans for another round of discussions.

The mood from Tehran remains defiant. According to the Tasnim news agency, an informed source stated that the “ball is in America’s court,” arguing that Iran has already presented fair proposals and is now waiting for a "realistic" response from the U.S.

The source further suggested that Washington’s strategy in the negotiations is as flawed as its military strategy has been during the conflict.