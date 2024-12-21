22 Killed Bus, Truck Collision In Brazil

Rio de Jenario: At least 22 people were killed in a crash between a passenger bus and a truck in Brazil, AP reported on Saturday. The accident took place on a highway in Minas Gerais, a state in southeastern Brazil, officials said.

The Minas Gerais fire department, which responded to the scene, said 13 others were taken to hospitals near the city of Teofilo Otoni. The bus had reportedly departed from Sao Paulo and was carrying 45 passengers.

Authorities said the bus blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control and collide with a truck. A car with three passengers also collided with the bus, but all three survived, according to the fire department.

Rescue teams are working on the accident site and there are still more victims to be removed, said Lt. Alonso of the fire department.