31 Killed, 80 Injured As Explosion Rips Through Mosque in Pakistan's Islamabad; Suicide Bombing Suspected

Islamabad: At least 31 people were killed and 80 others were injured after an explosion ripped through a Shi'ite Muslim mosque, Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra, in Pakistan's Islamabad during Friday prayers. It is suspected that a suicide bomber detonated a bomb inside the shrine in Tarlai area.

Police have reached the site and rescue efforts are underway. The death toll in the incident is expected to rise. "We have shifted several people to hospitals. I can't say how many are dead at this moment, but yes people have died," a police officer said.

Visuals from the site showed several people lying unconscious on the ground in the aftermath of the explosion. Slippers of worshippers, debris of buildings and shattered glasses were seen lying scattered on the ground.

Explosion rips through mosque in Pakistan's Islamabad | Image: X

According to local reports, the bomber was stopped at the entrance of the mosque, following which the bomb exploded. Police have launched an investigation into the case. Further details are awaited.

Pakistan PM Condemns Attack

Chaos outside mosque after bomb blast | Image: X

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and extended condolences to the families of those killed. Ordering a full investigation into the matter, Shehbaz Sharif said, “Those who are responsible must be identified and punished."

President Zardari said, “Targeting innocent civilians is a crime against humanity. The nation stands with the affected families in this difficult time."

In November 2025, a suicide blast at the entrance of Islamabad District Judicial Complex killed at least 12 people and wounded several others.