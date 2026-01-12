29-Year-Old Hindu Auto-Rickshaw Driver Beaten to Death in Bangladesh, 'Blood-Soaked' Body Recovered

In another case of continuing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, a Hindu man was beaten and hacked to death in Daganbhuiyan, Feni on the night of January 11.

The man has been identified as Samir Kumar Das. He was 29 years old and was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

According to reports, Das's blood-soaked body was found near a hospital.

The miscreants took-away his CNG autorickshaw after killing him, as per reports.

His family members are inconsolable.

Some reports indicate that his mobile phone, cash, and gold chain were not taken, ruling out robbery as a motive and pointing instead to a planned murder.

He is survived by his wife and their two-year-old child, according to reports.