3 Dead In Texas Mass Shooting, Austin Police Detain Suspect

Austin: A mass shooting at a Target store in Austin located in Texas, has resulted in the deaths of at least three people. According to reports, the police have detained one suspect and are interrogating him to ascertain the motive behind the mass shooting. The incident occurred on a busy Monday, amidst a back-to-school shopping frenzy ahead of the upcoming academic year.

After the shooting incident, the Austin police department immediately responded to the scene, confirming the fatalities and assuring the public that the situation was under control. The local police, along with concerned emergency services, rushed to the site and shifted the victims to the hospital. Reports suggested that at least four people sustained injuries during the shooting and were hospitalised for medical assistance. The extent of the injury to the victims remains undisclosed.

The police sources cited by the foreign media stated that the police have identified the suspect, a man distinguishable by his shorts and distinctive Hawaiian-style floral shirt. The residents in the vicinity of the shooting incident were cautioned not to approach the suspect, with several roads in the area closed off to ensure public safety.

The Austin police department's immediate response and effective communication with the public played a crucial role in containing the situation.

Reportedly, the Target store, a popular destination for back-to-school shopping, has been at the centre of this tragic event.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis stated that the suspect fled the scene in a stolen car, but he wrecked that car. He later stole another car before being captured in South Austin by the police.

The police statement did not provide details on the injuries sustained by the patients, but it is known that the scene is still active, and an investigation is ongoing.