3 Indians Dead, 6 Rescued As Boat Capsizes Off Mozambique’s Beira Port

New Delhi: Three Indian nationals have died and six have been rescued after a boat accident off Mozambique’s Beira port, the Indian High Commission in Maputo said on Saturday. A consular officer from the Mission is currently in Beira and has visited one of the survivors, who is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. The Mission confirmed that five other Indian nationals have also been rescued.

In a post on X, the Mission expressed “heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives, including of three Indian nationals”, and said it is in touch with the families of the deceased, extending all possible assistance. Hours before the rescue of those who were stuck, search and rescue efforts were launched with the help of local authorities to locate the missing. The Mission had even launched helpline numbers for updates and emergency assistance.