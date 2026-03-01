Updated 1 March 2026 at 18:32 IST
3 Killed, 14 Injured In Mass Shooting At Texas Bar
At least three people were killed and 14 others were injured following a mass shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. The suspect behind the shootout was also killed on the scene in an exchange of fire with police.
- World News
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Texas: At least three people were killed and 14 others were injured following a mass shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. The suspect behind the shootout was also killed on the scene in an exchange of fire with police.
Advertisement
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 1 March 2026 at 18:32 IST