Reports Claims 3 Killed, 45 Injured as Pakistani Missiles Hit Kunar Amid Border Tensions

Cross-border tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan escalated once again on Monday (April 27th, 2026). As per reports, Pakistani missile strikes in eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar province left at least three people dead and 45 others wounded. The strikes targeted several locations in and around the provincial capital, Asadabad, including residential areas and various local villages.

Faculty of Education at Syed Jamaluddin Afghan University was among the sites damaged in the attack. While Taliban military positions are known to be located in the hills surrounding Asadabad, there were no immediate reports indicating that those specific military sites were hit. As of now, neither Pakistani nor Taliban officials have issued public comments regarding the strikes.

The latest flare-up follows an intensification of fighting along the border. Since late Sunday, the two sides have engaged in at least two rounds of heavy clashes in southern Afghanistan, specifically within the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar Province. These hostilities come just weeks after representatives from both sides met in China to attempt to ease tensions, though those discussions concluded without a formal agreement or a resolution to underlying disputes.

For over two months, persistent cross-border friction has been fueled by Pakistan’s allegations that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants are using Afghan territory to launch attacks. The Taliban has consistently denied these claims, maintaining that they do not permit any group to use Afghan soil to target other nations. While the intensity of the conflict had briefly declined in recent days, the latest missile strikes and renewed ground clashes indicate that the border issues between the neigbours remain unresolved.

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