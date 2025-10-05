Monsoon Havoc in Nepal: 11 Killed in Landslides, Flights Grounded and Highways Shut

Kathmandu: Landslides triggered by severe rainfall hit at least two villages in Nepal's eastern mountains on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and leaving one other missing, officials said.

Six people in the same family were killed when a landslide crushed their home while they slept early Sunday, and five people in a neighboring village were killed in a separate landslide, according to Illam District's assistant administrative officer Bholanath Guragai.

There were also reports of landslides in other villages in the mountainous district and rescue efforts were underway to help people in need, he said.

Rainfall was hampering efforts to reach the villages and many roads were swept away or blocked by the landslides. Guragai said helicopters from the central government were needed for people who required medical evacuations.

Nepal's government issued a severe rainfall warning in the eastern and central parts of the country from Saturday to Monday, while shutting down major highways. All domestic flights were grounded on Saturday by aviation authorities because of heavy rainfall and poor visibility but were reopened on Sunday.

The major highways connecting the capital, Kathmandu, with other areas were closed by the authorities as some parts were blocked by landslides and others were shut as a precautionary measure.

The blockage of roads and transport came as hundreds of thousands of people were returning to Kathmandu after celebrating Dashain, the biggest festival in the Himalayan nation. Thursday was the main day of the two-week festival when people travel to their home villages to be with their families.

Highways were clogged with vehicles on Sunday, as the government assessed the situation.

In Kathmandu, some areas near the river were flooded but no major damage or casualties were reported.

The government had declared a national holiday until Monday because of the heavy rainfall.

Flooding and landslides last year around the same time killed 224 people and left 158 injured.