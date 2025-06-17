3 Ships Allegedly on Fire in Gulf of Oman Amid Israel-Iran Tensions, Maritime Firm Confirms ‘Incident’ Near UAE Coast

New Delhi: A fire was reported onboard a vessel in the Gulf of Oman, around 22 nautical miles off the coast of Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday . Satellite data and maritime sources suggest the incident took place amid ongoing regional tensions between Iran and Israel, though the exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

Ambrey Confirms Vessel Incident

Ambrey, a UK-based maritime risk management company, confirmed that it is aware of an “incident” involving a ship in the area. The firm said the vessel was located near Khor Fakkan, in UAE waters along the Gulf of Oman, which connects to the sensitive Strait of Hormuz.

While Ambrey did not share further details, the acknowledgment adds weight to online claims that at least one ship is burning in the region.

NASA Detects Fire in Same Zone

Adding to the concerns, NASA’s FIRMS (Fire Information for Resource Management System) recorded three active fire zones in the same Gulf of Oman stretch. This particular region is considered one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes, with more than 20% of global oil supply passing through it.

The satellite heat signatures detected in the past few hours were not present in previous days, suggesting that the fires are recent.

Photos Show Flames on Water

Photos circulating online appear to show large fires on the surface of the sea. Some social media users claim that the images show ships or tankers burning near the Iranian coast, though these claims remain unverified.

There is no word yet from the Iranian authorities or international observers, including the United Arab Emirates, on whether any vessels were attacked or accidentally caught fire.

Tensions in Region Remain High

The report comes amid increasing tensions in the region due to Israel-Iran conflict. The Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Gulf of Oman, has seen past confrontations and accidents involving military and commercial ships.

Authorities are expected to issue statements once investigations are complete and daylight assessments are made.