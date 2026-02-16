Escalation At The Border: Israeli Drone Attack Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border Despite Ongoing Truce

New Delhi: The ongoing tensions on Israel’s northern front escalated as an Israeli airstrike struck a vehicle near the Lebanese-Syrian border, resulting in at least four fatalities according to Lebanese officials, despite an active ceasefire.

Lebanon’s state-run media reported that the strike targeting a car in the town of Majdal Anjar killed four people.

Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed the toll in a statement.

In a statement posted to X, the Israeli military confirmed it conducted an early Monday morning raid targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operatives in Lebanon, though no supporting evidence was provided for the claim.

According to media reports, the strike killed several individuals, including Syrian national Khaled Mohammad al-Ahmad.

Regular strikes in Lebanon

Israel has carried out regular strikes in Lebanon since its 2024 war with Hezbollah, killing around 400 people since a ceasefire, according to a toll from Lebanese security sources.

Despite the truce, Israel has continued conducting periodic strikes in Lebanon, usually saying it is targeting Hezbollah fighters but occasionally also striking Palestinian factions allied with the group, including Hamas.

Islamic Jihad fighters were among those killed in Lebanon during clashes that erupted in October 2023 following the Gaza war.

During that period, both Islamic Jihad and Hamas claimed responsibility for attacks and infiltration attempts launched from Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese army announced in January that it had completed the first phase of a government plan to disarm Hezbollah in areas near the Israeli border.

Long-running Israel-Palestinian conflict

The latest strike comes against the backdrop of the long-running Israel-Palestinian conflict that has repeatedly spilt over to neighbouring Lebanon.

Tensions across the region remain closely tied to unresolved disputes over Palestinian statehood and Israeli control of territories captured during the 1967 Middle East war.

The vision of a two-state solution, long supported by international powers, has faced mounting challenges amid continued violence and political disagreements.

According to Reuters, obstacles to peace include expanding Jewish settlements, disputes over borders, the fate of Palestinian refugees and the status of Jerusalem.