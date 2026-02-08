4 Indian Students Injured In Knife Attack In Russian Medical College Hostel | WATCH

Moscow: Four Indians were injured in a knife attack in Ufa, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy said, "An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured."

The Embassy said that they are in touch with the authorities, and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students.

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

AIMSA Expresses Concern

The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) has formally raised concerns regarding a violent assault on four Indian medical students in Ufa, Russia. This incident has sparked widespread alarm within the medical community and among the families of students studying abroad.

Advertisement

Deaths of Indian Students

Meanwhile, Centre, earlier this week, also informed the Parliament about the deaths of Indian Students due to violent attacks from 2018 to 2025.

As per the data made available by the government, 17 students died in Canada, followed by 9 in the USA. Three students in Australia among others.

The Government accords high priority to safety and security of Indian students abroad and monitors incidents of violence against them. Violent and untoward incidents against them are immediately taken up by the Indian Missions/Posts abroad with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that they are properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished, Centre informed Parliament.

The Government accords high priority to the safety and security of Indian students abroad and monitors incidents of violence against them. Violent and untoward incidents against them are immediately reported to the Indian Missions/Posts abroad by the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that they are properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished, the government said.