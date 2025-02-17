4 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Washington Heights Apartment

A fire in Washington Heights injured 4 people. FDNY quickly contained the blaze within an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation. | Image: X

Washington Heights, NY – A fire broke out in an apartment building on Wadsworth Avenue in Washington Heights early this morning, leaving at least four people injured, including one in critical condition.

The flames erupted around 12:40 a.m. on the third floor of the building. Firefighters from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) responded swiftly to the scene, managing to get the fire under control within an hour.

At least two of the victims were treated on the scene. However, one individual suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as authorities work to determine how the blaze started. The FDNY has not yet released further details on the victims or the extent of the damage.