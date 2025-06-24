400 kgs of Uranium Enough To Produce 10 Nuclear Weapons Remains Intact Even After B-2 Bombers Strike On Iran's Nuke Sites: Report

Tehran: The United States and Israel have launched multiple airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, claiming their operation ‘Midnight Hammer’ "crippled" Iran’s nuclear program. However, the core nuclear threat appears untouched. Iran still possesses over 400kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity, a level just below weapons-grade and enough to produce around 10 nuclear weapons if further refined.

UN watchdog raises the alarm on Uranium surge

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has issued a stern warning about Iran’s escalating nuclear enrichment.

“There is particular concern about 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent by Iran,” states a confidential UN report.

This level of enrichment is far beyond the less than 4% allowed under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The IAEA confirmed that Iran’s production of highly enriched uranium has increased by nearly 50% in just three months, describing the development as one of “serious concern.”

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, addressing the Board of Governors, said, “Craters are now visible at the Fordow site, Iran's main location for enriching uranium at 60 per cent, indicating the use of ground-penetrating munitions. This is consistent with statements from the United States.”

“The significantly increased production and accumulation of highly enriched uranium by Iran... is of serious concern," he added further.

The report may set the stage for diplomatic escalation, with the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany now pushing to declare Iran in violation of its non-proliferation obligations.

Was Iran’s enriched uranium relocated before US airstrikes?

Despite claims by former President Donald Trump that the strikes "obliterated" Iran’s nuclear sites, satellite imagery and intelligence assessments tell a different story.

According to The New York Times, satellite photos show trucks positioned at the Fordow enrichment site days before the U.S. bunker-buster strikes—and gone in the aftermath, suggesting the relocation of enriched uranium and sensitive equipment.

The IAEA has not been able to inspect the sites since the attacks.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, speaking to CNN, confirmed, “Iran has made no secret that they have protected this material.” Asked if the uranium had been moved, he added: “I do.”

Israeli intelligence shared with U.S. counterparts reportedly supports this conclusion, stating that while the strikes caused serious structural damage, the facilities were not completely destroyed, and uranium and equipment had been moved ahead of time.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed in an ABC News interview that the administration is aware of the missing material and is working on a response, “We will work in the coming weeks to do something about the fuel and will have conversations with the Iranians.”

Iran repeats peaceful intent but breaches continue

Iran continues to insist its nuclear program is strictly peaceful, with no intention to pursue nuclear weapons.

In a televised speech, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated, “If the issue is nuclear weapons, yes, we too consider this type of weapon unacceptable.”

Under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed to limit enrichment, reduce stockpiles, and submit to rigorous IAEA inspections in exchange for sanctions relief. However, since 2019, following the U.S. withdrawal from the deal, Iran has increasingly breached its commitments, particularly regarding uranium enrichment levels.