45-Year-Old Indian-Origin Social Media Influencer Nancy Grewal Stabbed To Death In Canada

New Delhi: In yet another shocking case, a 45-year-old social media influencer of Punjabi origin, Nancy Grewal, was stabbed to death in Ontario, Canada.

As per the cops, the incident took place on Tuesday (March 3) night around 9.30 pm and it is suspected that the murder was a targeted hit involving extremists, potentially tied to her vocal stances on religious and political issues.

Who was Nancy Grewal

Reportedly, Grewal, who was a YouTuber and social media celebrity of Punjabi descent, was known for openly expressing her views on social, religious and political issues related to Punjab.

Born in Ludhiana, Nancy attended Satluj Public School after completing her studies in Sirsa.

As per her Facebook profile, Nancy completed her postsecondary education at a national college.

Following her studies, Nancy moved to Calgary, Alberta, before relocating to the Windsor/LaSalle area of Ontario.

Vocal critic

As a YouTuber and social media influencer, Grewal was a vocal critic of Khalistani extremism and frequently challenged figures like Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. She also spoke openly on events in Punjab and the larger India-Canada relationship.

Earlier, she spoke against jailed MP Amritpal Singh as well as Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Gurinder Singh Dhillon of Dera Beas.

Local police have now launched a full-scale investigation to identify the assailant behind her targeted murder.

How the incident unfolded

According to the LaSalle Police Service, emergency responders arrived at the 2400 block of Todd Lane shortly before 9:30 PM following reports of a stabbing.

Upon reaching the scene, it was found that Nancy Grewal was found with severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital by Essex-Windsor EMS, where she tragically passed away.

By Wednesday morning, forensic teams had cordoned off two residences near Canada and Bishop Streets, meticulously marking evidence along a concrete path leading to the front door of one of the homes.

LaSalle Police Service wrote on Facebook. "The LaSalle Police Service continues to investigate a homicide that occurred on Todd Lane just before 9:30 p.m. on March 3, 2026. The victim is Nancy Grewal, 45, of Windsor. The LaSalle Police Service offers our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ms. Grewal."

It added, "To ease public concern, we are sharing that investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident."