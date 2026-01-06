Hindu Grocery Shop Owner Killed In Bangladesh, 2nd Minority Attack In Last 24 Hours; 6th in 18 days

New Delhi: Another case of violence against minorities in Bangladesh has surfaced after another Hindu youth- Mani Chakraborty- was killed on Monday night at Charsindur Bazar in Narsingdi district

This incident marks sixth fatal attack on members of the community in just 18 days amid continuing unrest in the country.

Chakraborty, a grocery shop owner was attacked by unidentified assailants while running his shop at the busy market under Palash upazila. Following the attack, the victim, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to them shortly after."

Who was Mani Chakraborty

A resident of Sadharchar Union in Shibpur upazila and son of Madan Thakur, Chakraborty was known to be a quiet and well-known businessman with no known disputes. Following the murder, tensions simmered the local areas, many of whom say they now feel unsafe carrying out daily activities.

Meanwhile, the members of the community have demanded an immediate arrest of those responsible and strict punishment.

Attack on minorities

Earlier, another Hindu man 45-year-old Rana Pratap was shot dead in Bangaldesh on Monday.

Locals said that miscreants opened fire on the Hindu youth when he was at Kapalia Bazar in Union No. 17 of Monirampur upazila, Jessore. He collapsed at the spot. He later succumbed to the bullet injuries before being taken to the hospital by locals.

Woman tied to tree, raped

With violence against minorities becoming an everyday occurrence in Bangladesh, a fresh incident has once again come to light. According to reports, a 40-year old woman was recently raped by two individuals, Shahin and Hasan. The assailants did not just stop at that, but also tied her to a tree and cut her hair off.

In the complaint the woman stated that she bought a two-story house on three decimals of land from Shahin and his brother approximately two and a half years ago. The property, located in Ward No. 7 of Kaliganj municipality, was purchased for 2 million taka. She alleges that following the sale, Shahin began targeting her with indecent proposals and continued to harass her after she rejected his advances.

On Saturday, the widow was with two of her relatives when Shahin and Hasan raped her and demanded money. Upon refusal they chased the relatives away and proceeded to humiliate her by cutting off her hair and tying her to a tree. The assailants also recorded the incident and uploaded it to social media.

Protests in Bangladesh

Concerns have been raised over growing violence against members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Last month, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker in Mymensingh district, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges, while another Hindu youth, Amrit Mondal, was lynched in Rajbari district over an extortion allegation.