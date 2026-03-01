Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • '48 Iranian Leaders Gone In One Shot': Trump Hails 'Success' Of US Bombardments

Updated 1 March 2026 at 21:37 IST

'48 Iranian Leaders Gone In One Shot': Trump Hails 'Success' Of US Bombardments

US President Donald Trump has claimed that as many as 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the ongoing ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has claimed that as many as 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the ongoing ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran. While speaking to the US media, the President said, “Nobody can believe the success we're having; 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly.”

Several key Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been killed in the joint airstrikes by Israel and the United States of America.

Advertisement

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 1 March 2026 at 21:34 IST