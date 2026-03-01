Updated 1 March 2026 at 21:37 IST
'48 Iranian Leaders Gone In One Shot': Trump Hails 'Success' Of US Bombardments
US President Donald Trump has claimed that as many as 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the ongoing ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran.
Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has claimed that as many as 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the ongoing ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran. While speaking to the US media, the President said, “Nobody can believe the success we're having; 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly.”
Several key Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been killed in the joint airstrikes by Israel and the United States of America.
