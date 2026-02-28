Updated 28 February 2026 at 16:58 IST
24 Girl Students Killed At Iran School As Massive Explosions Hit Minab | Israel-Iran War
Massive explosions have rocked Tehran, Qom, Isfahan and other major Iranian cities with strikes hitting IRGC headquarters, nuclear facilities and leadership compounds. Casualties are being tallied, including at least 24 students killed in a strike on a girls’ school in Minab.
- World News
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Minab: As many as 24 girl students were killed and several students were injured after massive explosions hit an elementary school in the city of Minab on Saturday. This is the first confirmed report of causalities in Iran after United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran.
Developing…
Advertisement
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 28 February 2026 at 16:45 IST