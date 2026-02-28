Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 24 Girl Students Killed At Iran School As Massive Explosions Hit Minab | Israel-Iran War

Updated 28 February 2026 at 16:58 IST

24 Girl Students Killed At Iran School As Massive Explosions Hit Minab | Israel-Iran War

Massive explosions have rocked Tehran, Qom, Isfahan and other major Iranian cities with strikes hitting IRGC headquarters, nuclear facilities and leadership compounds. Casualties are being tallied, including at least 24 students killed in a strike on a girls’ school in Minab.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Minab: As many as 24 girl students were killed and several students were injured after massive explosions hit an elementary school in the city of Minab on Saturday. This is the first confirmed report of causalities in Iran after United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran.

Developing…

Advertisement

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 28 February 2026 at 16:45 IST