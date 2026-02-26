5 Key Highlights From PM Modi’s Historic Address in Israel’s Knesset

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a historical address at the Knesset on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister who addressed the Israeli Parliament. The speech was marked by repeated applause and a standing ovation from members. Chants of "Modi, Modi" echoed throughout the House as he was greeted with open arms. Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, emphasized the closeness of the two countries by calling him “more than a friend, a brother.”

Here are five major highlights from his historic address:

1. Strong Condemnation of Terrorism, Solidarity After October 7

PM Modi expressed deep condolences for the victims of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack by Hamas.

"I carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7th. We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond," he said.

He made India’s position clear, stating, "No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism." Drawing parallels with India’s own experience, he added, "Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards." He highlighted that countering terrorism requires persistent and coordinated worldwide action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere.

2. Support for Peace Efforts and the Palestine Issue

Highlighting regional stability, PM Modi referred to the Gaza Peace Initiative and said it offers hope for long-term peace.

"Gaza Peace Initiative holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. The road to peace is not always easy but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region," he said.

He noted that the initiative has been acknowledged by the UN Security Council and said India firmly supports efforts aimed at durable peace and regional stability. While acknowledging that the path ahead is challenging, he underlined India’s consistent backing for diplomacy and dialogue.

3. Civilisational Ties and Shared History

PM Modi described his address as one ancient civilisation speaking to another.

"It is a privilege and honour for me to stand before this distinguished house. I do so as the Prime Minister of India and also as a representative of one ancient civilisation addressing another. I bring with me the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership," he said.

He traced historical links, noting that Jewish communities lived in India without fear or discrimination and called it a source of pride. Referring to historical texts and ancient trade routes, he underlined that ties between the people of India and Israel go back more than two thousand years.

4. Personal Connect and Diplomatic Milestones

Recalling his first visit to Israel nine years ago, PM Modi said he felt a strong personal connection to the country.

"Nine years ago, I had the good fortune to be the first PM of India to visit Israel, and I'm very happy to be here again, returning to a land to which I always felt drawn. After all, I was on the same day that India formally recognised Israel, September 17, 1950," he said.

He also referred to the Abraham Accords and praised the courage and vision behind them. Emphasising the growth in ties, he pointed to expanding cooperation across sectors and invited greater parliamentary and people-to-people exchanges.

5. Innovation, Agriculture and People-to-People Connect

Calling Israel the “start-up nation,” PM Modi said India is also unlocking youth innovation. He recalled inaugurating the iCreate Technology Business Incubator in 2018 and pointed to growing collaboration in AI, semiconductors and quantum technologies. In agriculture, he said Israeli expertise in precision irrigation has transformed practices in India, with 43 Centres of Excellence already operational and a target of expanding to 100.

He also spoke of growing cultural ties, noting that Yoga is now widely practised in Israel and interest in Ayurveda is rising. Emphasising shared values, he said both nations are guided by ideas like Tikkun Olam and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which extend responsibility beyond borders.

Warm Welcome, “Brothers” Remark and Top Honour

Before the address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered an emotional welcome. "I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us... Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your distinguished delegation," he said.

Calling him “more than a friend, a brother,” Netanyahu said bilateral ties have strengthened significantly, with trade doubled, cooperation tripled and understanding quadrupled.