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5 Killed In Shooting In Germany's Stade, Suspect Arrested

Five people have been killed in a shooting in the northern German town of Stade. Police said a suspect has been arrested.

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BERLIN: Five people were killed in a shooting on Monday in the northern German town of Stade, police said.

A suspect was arrested, German news agency dpa reported, citing police.

More information on what happened wasn't immediately available. Police said they were conducting a major operation in an area outside the town center.

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Stade has about 50,000 inhabitants and is located west of Hamburg.

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Published By:
 Deepti Verma
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