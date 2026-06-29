5 Killed In Shooting In Germany's Stade, Suspect Arrested
Five people have been killed in a shooting in the northern German town of Stade. Police said a suspect has been arrested.
- World News
- 1 min read
BERLIN: Five people were killed in a shooting on Monday in the northern German town of Stade, police said.
A suspect was arrested, German news agency dpa reported, citing police.
More information on what happened wasn't immediately available. Police said they were conducting a major operation in an area outside the town center.
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Stade has about 50,000 inhabitants and is located west of Hamburg.