5 Months After 3rd Divorce, Princess Diana's 61-Year-Old Brother Charles Spencer Ties Knot With Girlfriend Cat Jarman In Secret Ceremony

Arizona: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, has tied the knot with bioarchaeologist and podcaster Cat Jarman, at a secret ceremony in Arizona, USA. The wedding, which is Spencer's fourth marriage, comes just five months after his third divorce was finalised.

While Spencer is 61 years old, his new wife is 18 years older than him. Spencer, who has a total of seven children from his former wives, had revealed his relationship with Cat Jarman last year.

‘Too Old For Hearts & Flowers'

Last year, Charles Spence and Cat Jarman went public with their relationship. In a conversation with Mail on Sunday, Spencer said, “I’m 60, so if I said Cat was my girlfriend, it makes me sound 20, doesn’t it? I’m too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself.”

He added, “She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don’t have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me.”

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Charles Spencer further revealed that he didn't think that a romantic relation was possible between them when he first met her: “I am 18 years older than Cat and so there wasn’t even the possibility…I’ve never been with a much younger person. I wasn’t even thinking romance. I was at the tail end of a marriage. It just wasn’t a possibility.”

He added, “I’ve never tried to do a hard sell on Cat. She’s very canny, very emotionally mature With her I don’t pretend to be anything I am not. She knows exactly who I am, and who I am not.”

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