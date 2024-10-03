Published 20:00 IST, October 3rd 2024
Boat Capsizes In Eastern Congo, Killing At Least 50 People, Witnesses Say
The boat, overloaded with passengers, sank while trying to dock just metres (yards) away from the port of Kituku, the witnesses said.
People gather at the port of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, after a ferry carrying hundreds capsized. | Image: AP
