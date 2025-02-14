$500 Billion Trade Target, Crackdown on Radical Islamic Terrorism, AI: India-US Set Agenda for Next Level Partnership

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at the White House for the first time since Donald Trump took charge of the Oval Office. Modi’s two-day trip to Washington is aimed at strengthening ties between India and the US in areas such as trade, economy, technology, and security.

The high stakes meeting between the two leaders saw a detailed discussion on a host of strategic issues, with both sides giving their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. Following the high-level talks, PM Modi termed the partnership between the two nations as a 'special bond' and mentioned that the world's oldest and largest democracies are committed to working together in diverse sectors.

US to Increase Military Sale in India

"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars," Trump said at a joint press conference with Modi, signalling a major push in defence cooperation between the two nations. He also announced that the US is paving the way to provide India with the F-35 stealth fighter jets, a long-standing demand from New Delhi.

US will be Lead Supplier of Oil and Gas to India: Trump

The two leaders also reached an agreement on energy cooperation, with Trump stating that the US would become a major supplier of oil and gas to India. "We are going to work with India closely. We have separate big trade deals to announce in the very near future," Trump added, hinting at an upcoming economic agreement aimed at reducing trade imbalances.

India US Together on Terrorism

A significant breakthrough was also seen in counterterrorism efforts, with Trump declaring that his administration had approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case. "I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the very evil people of the world," Trump stated.

On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Trump asserted that both nations have agreed to collaborate in making the trade route one of the most important global economic corridors.

Tariff-related discussions also took center stage, with Trump reiterating that the US seeks a level playing field in trade relations. His comments came hours after he signed an executive order to raise tariffs on imports, a move that is expected to impact several American trading partners, including India.

The two leaders also discussed nuclear energy cooperation, with Trump stating that India is reforming its laws to welcome American nuclear technology into its market.

Earlier in the day, Trump welcomed PM Modi at the White House with a firm handshake and a warm hug, describing him as a "great friend." The leaders made brief statements before heading into their meeting, where key bilateral and global issues were taken up for discussion.

Modi, in his remarks, highlighted the importance of India-US cooperation in shaping a better world. He also revealed that both sides are working on a decade-long framework for defence cooperation, a move that is expected to significantly boost India's military modernization efforts.

During the press briefing, Trump emphasized his commitment to balancing trade ties between the two nations and spoke about increasing energy exports to India as part of efforts to reduce the US trade deficit.

Trump also confirmed that his administration is focused on fairness and reciprocity in economic ties with India and stated that he and PM Modi had begun discussions on a major trade agreement that could be finalized later this year.