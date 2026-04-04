55 Iranian Public Libraries Suffer Heavy Toll Amid US-Israeli Strikes: Report

Tehran, Iran: US and Israeli military strikes have inflicted serious damage on at least 55 public libraries across Iran, with two completely destroyed, according to the head of the country’s Public Libraries Association, as cited by Iranian state media.

The strikes, which intensified in late February 2026 as part of escalating US-Israeli operations against Iranian targets, have not only hit military and infrastructure sites but also extended collateral effects to civilian cultural institutions, including libraries that serve as community knowledge hubs and repositories of Iran’s rich literary and historical heritage.

“These libraries are more than just buildings filled with books; they are vital centers for education, research, and preserving our national memory,” the association head was quoted as saying in reports carried by Iranian outlets.

“The loss is profound--two have been reduced to rubble, while dozens more have sustained structural damage that threatens their collections and accessibility for the public,” he added.

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Iranian officials have previously reported broader damage to cultural heritage, with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts documenting over 100 historical sites, museums, and monuments affected by the airstrikes, including UNESCO-recognized locations in cities like Tehran and Isfahan. While those tallies focused largely on palaces, mosques, and ancient structures, the latest figures from the public libraries sector highlight the impact on everyday access to knowledge.

Public libraries in Iran play a central role in literacy programs, especially in urban and rural communities, housing millions of volumes ranging from classical Persian literature to modern academic resources. Damage to these facilities risks disrupting educational services for students, researchers, and families at a time when the country is already grappling with conflict-related disruptions.

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International observers, including UNESCO, have expressed concern over the wider effects of the conflict on Iran’s cultural sites, urging all parties to respect protections for heritage under international conventions. However, verification of specific library damage remains challenging amid ongoing hostilities and restricted access to affected areas.