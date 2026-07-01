5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Jurm In Afghanistan’s Badakhshan, No Casualties Reported

Kabul: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck near Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported. The tremor was registered at a considerable depth, which often reduces surface impact but can still be felt across a wide area.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 216.7 km, with no reports of casualties or damage from the region. The local administration had not issued any statements on injuries or destruction of property at the time of reporting.

Jurm lies in the mountainous Badakhshan province, a part of Afghanistan known for frequent seismic activity. The area sits along the Hindu Kush mountain range, where earthquakes are common due to the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

The experts stated that Wednesday’s tremor comes only months after a far more destructive earthquake hit the country. In September 2025, a magnitude 6.0 quake struck eastern Afghanistan, initially killing over 800 people. As rescue teams managed to reach remote and isolated communities in the days that followed, the death toll rose sharply to over 2200. At least 2800 people were reported injured in that disaster, according to Taliban authorities.

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Before 2025, the country also endured another earthquake in October 2023, when a series of powerful tremors near Herat in western Afghanistan claimed over 2000 lives and left thousands injured. The sequence of earthquakes was among the deadliest natural disasters to affect Afghanistan in decades.

As per the experts, Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to earthquakes because of its geographical position in a seismically active belt. The Hindu Kush mountain range routinely experiences deep earthquakes that are not only felt across Afghanistan but also in neighbouring Pakistan and parts of Central Asia.

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The depth of Wednesday’s earthquake at 216.7 km is typical of the region, where tectonic activity occurs far below the surface. The experts suggested that though such depth can lessen the shaking felt on the ground, it also means tremors can travel vast distances.

Furthermore, the rescue and relief operations in the country are frequently hampered by the rugged terrain, dispersed settlements, and limited infrastructure. The mountain roads, sparse communication networks, and a lack of resources often delay assessments and aid delivery when major earthquakes strike, compounding the humanitarian impact on affected communities.