5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northern California, No Injuries Reported

California: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 shook a remote part of Northern California on Wednesday morning, rattling homes and businesses. However, there are no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries in the region. The US Geological Survey (USGS) stated that the tremor registered a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and struck at 8.10 am local time.

The earthquake’s epicentre lay around 225 km northeast of San Francisco and 80 km inland east of the coastal fishing town of Fort Bragg. The USGS data placed the depth at around 8 km below the surface, which contributed to a wide reach across the region.

According to reports, the tremors arrived without warning for locals, who had just started their day on Wednesday. The officials stated that they were still assessing the situation, but early reports suggested that the earthquake was more unsettling than destructive.

Epicentre Inland, Tremor Felt Along The Coast

The USGS located the main shock well inland in Mendocino County, though the shock waves travelled far enough to be noticed in Fort Bragg and surrounding areas. A smaller aftershock of magnitude 2.5 hit near the same spot a few minutes later, as the seismologists stated that such follow-up tremors are common after an earthquake of this size.

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In Fort Bragg, Brie Leon and her colleagues had just unlocked Club Calpella Restaurant when the building began to sway. “I had just turned the open sign on and went back into the kitchen, and that's when it happened…..It almost felt like something hit the building,” she said. The tremor knocked picture frames from the walls and sent bottles tumbling off shelves in the adjoining stockroom.

Andrea Medina, who works at Cafe One in Fort Bragg, also felt the jolt. “Things were shaking…..But it's done, not too strong,” she said.

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