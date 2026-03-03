6 American Service Members Killed In War With Iran, US Military Says

Washington: Six U.S. service members have been killed in the war between US and Iran, since the U.S. launched a joint military operation with Israel against Iran on February 28, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the U.S. Central Command said, “U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region”. Their recovery raised the total number of U.S. personnel killed in the first three days of fighting to six.

“The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification," the statement added, while stating major combat operations remain underway.

According to reports, three service members were killed and five others critically wounded following an Iranian strike on a base housing American troops in Kuwait.

On Monday morning, one of the wounded troops died from injuries sustained in that attack. Later the same day, officials confirmed that two additional troops previously listed as missing were found dead at a damaged facility.

Eighteen American service members have also been seriously wounded, CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said, underscoring growing concerns within the Pentagon about rising casualties as the conflict widens.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that additional casualties were likely in the weeks ahead. “War is hell and always will be,” Mr. Hegseth said during a Pentagon news conference. “A grateful nation honors the four Americans we have lost thus far.” Earlier Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had also said that the strike that killed the service members hit a “tactical operation center that was fortified,” but there was “one” projectile that made it through air defenses.

President Donald Trump on Monday defended the military campaign which the U.S is referring to as ‘Operation Epic Fury’, citing Iran’s expanding nuclear ambitions as a significant threat to American interests and troops stationed overseas. He said U.S. operations could continue beyond the initially projected four-to-five-week timeframe if necessary.

Shortly after confirming the death toll of American troops, the U.S. Central Command added another statement on X. “U.S. forces are hitting Iran surgically, overwhelmingly, and unapologetically. Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused on destroying Iranian offensive missiles,” it said.